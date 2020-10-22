Self-isolating Harry Davis missing for Morecambe
Morecambe will be without defender Harry Davis, who is self-isolating, for the Sky Bet League Two match against Forest Green.
Davis missed the 1-1 draw with Mansfield on Tuesday night after coming into contact with a person who had tested positive for Covid-19, and will be unavailable again.
The Shrimps also saw defenders Ryan Cooney (ankle) and Liam Gibson both pick up fitness problems against the Stags, giving manager Derek Adams more selection worries.
Midfielder Alex Kenyon (hamstring) and Spanish forward Carlos Mendes Gomes (ankle) also continue their rehabilitation.
Forest Green head coach Mark Cooper has also been dealing with the fall-out from a positive coronavirus test within the squad.
Dan Sweeney, Jordan Moore-Taylor, Matty Stevens and Nicky Cadden have all had to self-isolate, with the four players not being able to feature in the past two matches.
Captain Carl Winchester returned following concussion protocol for the 1-0 defeat at Colchester on Tuesday night, so should be involved again, along with Odin Bailey, who played the full match after his loan switch from Birmingham.
Wing-back Kane Wilson continues his recovery from an ankle problem which has sidelined him since the win at Bolton on September 12.