Selection decisions as Wigan prepare for in-form Peterborough
Wigan pair Nathan Cameron and Adam Long have completed isolation periods following positive coronavirus tests and could come under consideration for the visit of Peterborough.
Curtis Tilt made an assured debut in their absence at Charlton and made a good case for retaining his place in the back-line.
Another new face, Matty Palmer, could also see action for the first time after linking up with his new team-mates this week.
Left-back Tom Pearce will be assessed after a calf niggle.
Peterborough must decide whether to stick with a winning formula or freshen up their starting XI after four wins in a row.
Ethan Hamilton and Ryan Broom stand by to take their turn in midfield if required, while Mo Eisa waits for his chance up front after scoring on his last start in the EFL Trophy.
Midfielder Ricky-Jade Jones’ leg injury will keep him out until January.
Out-of-favour pair Serhat Tasdemir and Jason Naismith remain in limbo having failed to secure moves away on deadline day.