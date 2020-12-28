Sean Dyche says Chris Wilder wants points, not sympathy

Burnley boss Sean Dyche insists good friend Chris Wilder will not want his sympathy on Tuesday night when Sheffield United visit Turf Moor.

The Blades have made the worst ever start to a Premier League season with two points from 15 games and are 10 points adrift of safety.

“I think he’s a pretty good guy and that’s not just about football,” Dyche said. “But I’m not going to start throwing my sympathy about, that’s not for football managers in my opinion.

“Empathy and understanding, that’s a different thing. But Chris certainly, he doesn’t want my sympathy I can assure you.

“It’s fair that he’d like a bit of understanding from fellow managers. I certainly understand some of the challenges, that’s for sure.”

Wilder’s side, beaten 1-0 at home by Everton on Boxing Day, are the first to reach December 26 without registering a Premier League win.

Burnley’s 1-0 defeat at Leeds on Sunday has left Dyche’s side one place and two points clear of the relegation zone.

“He’ll bring his team to our place, he’ll be wanting to win, all of our friendship and respect will go out of the window for that 90 minutes,” Dyche said.

“But I can assure you before and after I’ll certainly be speaking to him.”

Dyche believes the Blades’ current plight is more difficult for Wilder to fathom considering their impressive top-10 finish last season.

“It’s harder for Chris because they were, rightly so, given so many points last season, deservedly so,” the Clarets manager added. “Ninth in the Premier League is some finish.

“So it’s probably harder in the sense that you’re trying to build a squad, trying to change things but not go too far. That’s always a tricky one.

“You’re never quite sure what the next season will bring until it happens and all of a sudden they can’t quite find the results they were looking for.

“They’re still definitely working. I saw the game (on Saturday night), they definitely put a shift in to try and change things.

“It is very difficult when your side goes on that curve of not finding wins, he’ll know, he’s very experienced at many levels of football and he’ll know he has to keep them working.

“He does himself and his staff I’m sure, he’ll be looking for them to play their part as well. He’s a good operator, in my opinion.”