Sean Dyche eager to see attacking prowess from his Burnley side

Burnley manager Sean Dyche acknowledged his side need to “tidy up” in the attacking third, but he believes two clean sheets in their last four matches is an indication they are heading in the right direction as a team.

The Clarets have been slow out of the traps this season, collecting two points from their opening seven fixtures, holding West Brom to a goalless draw last month and doing likewise at Brighton before the international break.

More of a pressing concern ahead of Monday’s visit of Crystal Palace is Burnley’s struggles going forward as they have netted a division-lowest three goals.

Dyche feels optimistic ahead of the next few games and knows Burnley have form for digging themselves out of trouble in the top flight, but he is also aware they have to start taking the initiative against their opponents.

“The balance has somewhat come back with the clean sheets as we look resilient and defensively organised which is important at any level but certainly in the Premier League,” Dyche said.

“We’ve still got to tidy up in the attacking third, of course. We have created chances we haven’t always taken but can we create more and better quality? That’s what we’re looking to do.

“If we can find that balance we know that historically we can deliver in the Premier League.

“I think we’re beginning to show signs again. It’s about making things happen, you can’t wait in the Premier League – or football in general – but you definitely can’t wait in the Premier League for things to come your way.

“We’ve got to make results come our way, that’s a clear focus from me and the players going into the next game.”

Robbie Brady is a doubt for Monday due to a tight hamstring he sustained on Republic of Ireland duty, but fellow wideman Johann Berg Gudmundsson and left-back Charlie Taylor are expected to shrug off calf and Achilles concerns.

Dyche will be without midfielder Dale Stephens but full-backs Erik Pieters and Phil Bardsley are in contention ahead of Palace’s trip to Turf Moor.

While Burnley are without a win in the top flight this term, Roy Hodgson’s side have started well and sit eighth ahead of the next round of fixtures.

Dyche, who played under Palace assistant Ray Lewington at Watford, added: “They’re a good outfit; they’ve got experience, they’ve got a bit of pace on turnover, they’ve got some quality players.

“It’s not a major surprise they’ve had a decent start.

“Every game is a big game in the Premier League, every game means something. No matter who you’re playing you can’t take it for granted, we never do, we’ll have to work as hard as we can.”