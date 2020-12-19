Sean Dyche confident Burnley will rediscover goals touch as season unfolds

Sean Dyche is confident Burnley will start finding the net regularly after a slow start to the campaign in front of goal.

The Clarets have scored only six times in 12 Premier League games this season, but a three-match unbeaten run has helped them move out of the relegation zone.

After a stalemate with Aston Villa on Thursday, Burnley host Wolves on Monday eager for other attackers at the club to join striker Chris Wood in opening their account for the term.

“Well often the players who score lots of goals from midfield are about £50m,” Dyche said.

“The players we have are very good players and I think they can ask more questions of themselves to score more goals but we ask a lot of them defensively within the team, with shape and organisation.

“The wide players we know have got goals in them and creativity so that is another plus, and the strikers, and you are right we don’t just want to rely on the strikers, but you do want them to score their fair share and ours often have done.

“The stats and facts strongly suggest it is coming back their way so as long as they keep being diligent, keep getting in the right areas, Woody is in there for a great header where the (Aston Villa) keeper made a good save.

“The key is to keep believing in it, keep working and keep that energy and belief in scoring goals. And while doing that we have to keep the back door closed and we have been very effective at doing that.”

Burnley have kept four clean sheets from their last six games and only conceded six times in that period, with five of them at Manchester City.

It has helped the Lancashire outfit move up the table but they face a stern examination when Nuno Espirito Santo brings his Wolves side to Turf Moor on Monday.

Recent meetings between the clubs favour Burnley, who have only lost once from their last eight encounters with the Midlands side.

If Dyche’s team are to claim more success against Wolves, he admitted they will have to strike the balance right between attack and defence.

He added: “We got into some really good areas and positions (at Aston Villa) and we have done over the season so far, but in those final moments we have to more clinical and detailed in the front third.

“We have got a base to work on again, not only in the way the team are operating but with the bodies coming back that are getting truly fit.

“The defensive side of the game we have altered and I think we are doing well with that and now it is that balance to where we can get our strikers firing, not just strikers, but you do look for your strikers to get goals. We want to make it happen rather than wait for it to happen.”