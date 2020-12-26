Sean Dyche confident Burnley can cope with Leeds’ unique style

Sean Dyche has no intention of devising a different strategy to cope with Leeds as the Burnley manager is confident his side’s usual approach to matches has proven successful.

Leeds’ energetic and pressing style has resulted in a number of high-scoring matches this season with 15 goals in their last two outings alone as a 5-2 win over Newcastle was followed up with a 6-2 defeat at Manchester United.

Burnley have started to turn a corner after a poor start to their Premier League campaign and are unbeaten this month, with two wins and two draws, and Dyche has faith in their methods ahead of a trip to Elland Road on Sunday.

“I don’t think we’ll prepare too differently,” Dyche said. “We found a consistent way of working with the team and when it’s working correctly, we’ve proven we can be effective in the Premier League against many different styles.

“Leeds is a different style again but there are lots of different styles in the Premier League. They’ve been up and down with a lot of goals going in but they’ve scored a few goals as well.

“We’ve got to capitalise on all the right things and do all the right things we do to win a game. That will be our focus.

“We’ll certainly make the players aware of Leeds but we will be focusing on our performance of what we can do and what we’re looking to achieve.”

Leeds have conceded a number of goals from set-pieces this season and that seems an area Dyche, who revealed wingers Dwight McNeil and Robbie Brady are doubts for the weekend, is keen to exploit.

“We know Leeds have had some trouble with it this season, but it doesn’t guarantee you anything on the day,” Dyche said.

“The stats and facts are there for all to see, but really we’ve got to go about the set-piece side of our game in the right manner which we have done and we do look a threat, without a doubt.”

After playing Leeds, Burnley’s next two matches are against fellow strugglers Sheffield United and Fulham, both at Turf Moor, but Dyche insists his side will not be taking either lightly.

“No matter who you’re playing, everyone’s earned the right to be in the Premier League and if you’re there you must be decent, it’s as simple as that,” Dyche added.

“People talk about sides that have had struggles in the Premier League and might say they’re a bad side – impossible, trust me. To get to the Premier League if you’re a bad side is just impossible.

“You might have bad days or a bad run but it doesn’t make you a bad side. You’ve got to prepare properly for everyone and take them as seriously as the next game, and we do.”