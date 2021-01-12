Sean Clare joins Burton on loan from Oxford

Sean Clare has swapped Oxford for Burton
By NewsChain Sport
17:30pm, Tue 12 Jan 2021
Sean Clare hopes to “chip in with some goals and assists” after joining Burton on loan for the rest of the season from Sky Bet League One rivals Oxford.

The 24-year-old made 20 appearances in all competitions this campaign for Oxford after signing from Hearts last summer, but will now bolster Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s midfield options in Albion’s battle for League One survival.

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Clare told Burton’s official website: “I like getting on the ball, driving with it and hopefully I can chip in with some goals and assists to help us up the table.”

Hasselbaink added: “Sean’s coming in on loan from Oxford to compete for a midfield position. He’s box-to-box, very energetic and very athletic.

“I feel we need more legs in the midfield, and he’s definitely giving us that. He’s somebody who has played Championship football and has largely played in the SPL.”

