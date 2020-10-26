Scunthorpe winger Abo Eisa tears chest muscle
15:15pm, Mon 26 Oct 2020
Scunthorpe manager Neil Cox fears a long-term absence for Abo Eisa due to a torn muscle in his chest.
The winger was one of several Iron players to miss Saturday’s trip to Exeter as injuries and coronavirus took their toll on the squad.
Cox, who was self-isolating after assistant Mark Lillis tested positive for the virus, has given injury updates on Eisa and goalkeeper Rory Watson.
He told the club’s website: “Rory has a sore groin adductor, which he picked up on Friday. He originally had it a few weeks ago and it’s just flared up again.
“Eisa might be a long-term situation as he has a problem with a tear in his chest muscle. We’re going to look at that as it’s a difficult one to analyse where he is just yet.”