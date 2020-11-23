Scunthorpe striker Kevin Van Veen misses Bolton game with hamstring issue

By NewsChain Sport
15:32pm, Mon 23 Nov 2020
Scunthorpe will be without Kevin Van Veen and Jordan Clarke for the visit of Bolton.

Striker Van Veen lasted just 11 minutes of Saturday’s draw with Morecambe due to a hamstring problem.

Defender Clarke is over a calf problem but needs to build up his fitness.

Boss Neil Cox, a former Bolton player, otherwise has a full squad to choose from.

Bolton will check on defender Alex Baptiste.

The centre-half required stitches in an eye wound sustained during Saturday’s win over Stevenage.

Manager Ian Evatt says Baptiste will be monitored but is hopeful he will be available.

Otherwise Evatt has no new injury concerns.

