Scunthorpe snap up Jem Karacan on short-term deal
Scunthorpe have signed experienced midfielder Jem Karacan on a free transfer, the Sky Bet League Two club have announced.
The 31-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the season at the Sands Venue Stadium, subject to international clearance and ratification from the English Football League.
Former Turkey Under-21 international Karacan was a free agent after leaving Australian club Central Coast Mariners.
He has been training with the Iron since November in order to build up his fitness.
The London-born player began his career with Reading and has also represented Galatasaray, Bolton and Millwall, in addition to loan spells at Bournemouth and Bursaspor.
Scunthorpe, managed by Neil Cox, are currently 20th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, following Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Stevenage.