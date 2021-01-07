Scunthorpe sign defender George Taft on loan from Bolton
12:21pm, Thu 07 Jan 2021
Scunthorpe have signed defender George Taft on loan from Bolton until the end of the season.
The 27-year-old started his career at Leicester and has also played for Burton, Cambridge and Mansfield amongst others.
Taft joined Bolton last summer and has made five appearances in all competitions for the club.
He told iFollow Iron: “I didn’t need much time to think about it. It came about a couple of days ago. Scunthorpe is a great club, so we got it done quickly.
“It’s about me getting out, getting some games and helping the team.”