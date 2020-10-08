Scunthorpe midfielder Jordan Hallam remains sidelined for Forest Green visit
Scunthorpe midfielder Jordan Hallam has been ruled out of the visit of Forest Green.
The 22-year-old has missed the last two matches with a sore hamstring and his return has been postponed for another week.
Forward John McAtee played his first match since March in the midweek EFL Trophy defeat to Manchester City under-21s and will be in the squad.
Captain Jordan Clarke is back in training after a thigh injury but may need time to get match fit, while winger Ryan Colclough misses out because of a club suspension.
On-loan Nottingham Forest defender Jayden Richardson completed his first 90 minutes for Forest Green in the midweek win over West Brom under-21s.
The 20-year-old wing-back had twice been replaced early in the second half of his previous matches but came through a useful run-out on Tuesday which could see him play his first full league game for his new club.
Summer signing Elliott Whitehouse also played in midweek and is now free to make his league debut having served a six-match suspension.
Josh March is also in contention for the squad having made his first appearance of the season against the Baggies’ youth team following a thigh injury.