Scunthorpe to make late decision on squad for Salford fixture
Scunthorpe will be forced to make a late decision on the make-up of their squad for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Salford after being hit by injuries and positive coronavirus tests.
The Iron were without six first-team members at Exeter on Saturday and, with first-team manager Neil Cox and assistant Mark Lillis self-isolating, goalkeeping coach Paul Musselwhite took charge of the team.
In terms of injuries, goalkeeper Rory Watson (groin) and winger Abo Eisa (chest) are both facing lay-offs.
Harrison McGahey (hamstring), Jordan Clarke (calf) and Junior Brown, who has lacked match fitness after rejoining the club last week, will all be assessed.
Salford have no new injury concerns following their 1-1 draw with Crawley.
Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard could again feature after making his league debut for the club at the weekend.
The 20-year-old, who played in the Europa League for United last season, was given a 28-minute run-out by interim head coach Paul Scholes.
Former United forward James Wilson is hoping to maintain his form after four goals in his last six appearances.