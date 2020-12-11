Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox hails Alfie Beestin after signing new deal
Scunthorpe manager Neil Cox hailed Alfie Beestin’s desire to revive his Football League career after the midfielder signed a new 18-month contract.
The 23-year-old former Doncaster player joined the Iron in January after dropping out of the league to play for eighth-tier Tadcaster.
Beestin has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season and scored his first goal for the club in last Saturday’s 2-0 win against Leyton Orient.
Cox told the club website: “I think he has done a really good job in midfield and has shown a lot of character and desire.
“He’s looked strong, he’s looked fit and he’s enjoying playing for this football club. As soon as we made the offer to him, he was happy to come in and sign it.
“He’s a boy who wants to be at this football club and when you drop out of professional football it’s never easy. He’s shown a lot of desire, a lot of spirit and he’s taken his chance when he’s been given it.”