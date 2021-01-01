Scott Robinson feels Hibs will be facing a completely different Livingston side

Scott Robinson believes Hibernian will start 2021 facing a Livingston side “night and day” different from the one which lost 4-1 to the Easter Road side in August.

Gary Holt was in charge of the Lions when they were mauled in the Tony Macaroni Arena in their second Premiership fixture of the season and it was not until their sixth league game – against Ross County – that they registered a win.

However, Livi have won all six matches since David Martindale stepped up from assistant to take the reins after Holt resigned in the wake of a defeat by St Mirren in November.

In addition to moving up to sixth place in the table they have a Betfred Cup semi-final against St Mirren to look forward to in the New Year.

Midfielder Robinson, 28, recalled the start to the season and made comparisons.

He said: “It is night and day.

“We were still ironing out a few things at the start of the season, different shapes, different personnel in the shape.

“But we have managed to sort that out now and we are looking solid again.

“When we were in a bit of a bad run I said that all it needs was a couple of victories in a row and you are right up the table and that has been the case for us.

“We have managed to put these victories together and we are in a really good position now.”

Hibs’ 2-0 home defeat to Ross County on Wednesday was their second loss in a row for the first time this season, after losing 1-0 to Rangers at Ibrox.

However, Robinson retains his positive impression of the Easter Road side.

The former Hearts player said: “We just have to concentrate on ourselves really.

“I did watch the Hibs game and I was a wee bit surprised with them, they were a wee bit flat, although credit to Ross County.

“But I expect Jack Ross to be in among them to get them turned around for Saturday.

“I haven’t seen Hibs have two or three bad games in a row this season, they have been really good when I have seen them.

“Hibs will be looking to bounce back against ourselves. They are wounded so they will be right up for it.”