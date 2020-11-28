Scott Parker not easing off as Fulham approach punishing run of fixtures

Scott Parker refuses to view Fulham’s upcoming run of tough fixtures as ‘free hits’.

The struggling Cottagers face three of the last four Premier League champions in successive matches, with Monday’s trip to Leicester followed by a visit to Manchester City and a home meeting with holders Liverpool.

Fulham picked up just one point from their six games against the same teams when they were last in the Premier League two seasons ago.

But Craven Cottage boss Parker insisted: “You can’t sit here thinking the next three games are a write-off, and let’s just try to get out of here without too much punishment.

“They are tough games, but history tells me that if you do things the right way you can get something.

“If you apply yourself, do the basics well, and ride a little bit of luck along the way, you can get results.

“We’re competing with the big heavyweights who have had financial backing for many years. It’s going to be difficult.

“That’s not to say we don’t have the quality to stay up, and we’re going to try our hardest to do that.

“Leicester have a lot of quality in their ranks, and we understand it will be a tough game.

“But these are challenges we look forward to – this is why we worked so relentlessly to get out of the Championship, to play in these matches.

“Do I believe we can stay in this division? One million percent I do.”

Aboubakar Kamara is back from suspension to boost Fulham’s firepower at Leicester, but defender Kenny Tete is still working his way back from a calf problem.