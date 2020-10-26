Sammie Szmodics doubtful as Peterborough host Burton
Sammie Szmodics is an injury doubt for in-form Peterborough as they prepare to host bottom club Burton.
The midfielder has been nursing a hamstring niggle which forced him to miss to win at Hull on Saturday, as Posh boss Darren Ferguson changed his starting line up for the first time in three games.
Szmodics was rated at 50/50 for Tuesday’s match against the Brewers by Ferguson at the weekend.
Ferguson will likely choose between Ryan Broom and Flynn Clarke to play on Tuesday, with Broom getting the nod on Saturday before he was replaced by Clarke.
Burton will make a late decision on the fitness of Ryan Edwards (hamstring).
The midfielder missed the defeat by Rochdale but was on the bench as an unused substitute for the draw with Plymouth at the weekend.
Edwards is the only member of Albion’s walking wounded who has a chance of featuring, with defender Reece Hutchinson (foot) still recovering and striker Charles Vernam (knee) still weeks away from a return.
Defenders John Brayford and Michael Bostwick are expected to be sidelined until well into November with quad and calf problems respectively.