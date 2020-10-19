Sam Smith could make Tranmere bow against Leyton Orient
Tranmere can add Sam Smith to their squad for the visit of Leyton Orient.
The striker joined Rovers on loan from Reading on deadline day but was not registered in time to face Newport at the weekend.
Midfielder Paul Lewis misses out through suspension after he was sent off in the 1-0 defeat at Rodney Parade.
Rovers are slowly getting players back from self-isolation and some may be available to boost Mike Jackson’s options.
Orient will be without Lee Angol once again.
Angol has been out for two weeks with a hamstring injury and although he is on the mend he will not be risked yet.
The O’s are monitoring fellow forward Louis Dennis, who has missed the last two matches with a back problem.
Full-back Myles Judd is also battling for fitness following hamstring trouble.