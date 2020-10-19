Sam Ricketts without goalkeeper Matija Sarkic as Shrewsbury host Bristol Rovers
Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts has no new concerns to add to his lengthy injury list ahead of Tuesday night’s Bristol Rovers clash.
First-choice goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is out of action for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury, with Arsenal loanee Deyan Iliev set to deputise again.
Ryan Sears is not expected to return from an ankle issue before the end of the year, with Dave Edwards also sidelined for the same reason.
Rekeil Pyke is also a long-term absentee after suffering a thigh injury.
Rovers manager Ben Garner could hand midfielder Ben Liddle a debut.
The 22-year-old has not yet featured since joining the League One club on a two-year deal from Middlesbrough in early October.
Brandon Hanlan returned from a back injury to start against Burton at the weekend, with Jayden Mitchell-Lawson making the bench after time out with a groin issue.
Alex Rodman, who has been suffering from vertigo and an ear infection, may be fit to take his place in the squad for the first time this term.