Sam Folarin signs new Middlesbrough deal
10:50am, Mon 30 Nov 2020
Middlesbrough winger Sam Folarin has signed a new contract with the club.
The 20-year-old, who joined Boro from Tooting and Mitcham in the summer of 2019, has signed an extension that will tie him to the club until at least 2023.
“It’s progression from pre-season. He came to Cornwall and impressed me with his attitude and how he did,” Boro boss Neil Warnock told the club website.
“Training and playing with the pros has given him a massive lift, and he’s deserved it. He’ll be contributing to the team from now on.”
Folarin is the latest player to extend his stay at the Riverside, following Anfernee Dijksteel and Jonny Howson in agreeing new deals.