Sam Cosgrove among Aberdeen players in race to be fit for Hamilton clash

By NewsChain Sport
15:48pm, Mon 19 Oct 2020
Sam Cosgrove is among four Aberdeen players closing in on a return for Tuesday’s Scottish Premiership visit of Hamilton.

The striker, who suffered a knee injury ahead of the campaign, could be joined by Matty Kennedy, Mikey Devlin and Greg Leigh on the bench.

Curtis Main is still not ready to return from a thigh problem, while Dean Campbell (foot) and Tomas Cerny (knee) also remain on the sidelines.

Hamilton winger David Templeton will miss out after suffering a groin injury against St Johnstone.

Kyle Munro has gone for a scan after suffering a suspected broken wrist.

Scotland Under-19s pair Andy Winger and Jamie Hamilton are out because of Covid-19 issues while Lewis Smith (hamstring) and Brian Easton (ankle) also remain out.

