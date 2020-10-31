Sam Barratt hits hat-trick as 10-man Maidenhead sink Solihull

Maidenhead continued their fine form
Maidenhead continued their fine form - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:05pm, Sat 31 Oct 2020
Sam Barratt scored a hat-trick as Maidenhead secured a fourth consecutive National League victory with a 3-1 win over Solihull Moors.

After Moors went ahead through Stephen Gleeson’s penalty, the hosts responded with Barratt scoring from distance and netting two late spot-kicks.

Former Republic of Ireland international Gleeson converted from 12 yards – his first goal for Moors – in the 49th minute after Cameron Coxe went down in the area.

But Barratt dragged Maidenhead level seven minutes later as his long-range effort beat Ryan Boot.

The midfielder completed his treble with penalties in the last eight minutes, either side of Maidenhead losing James Comley for two yellow cards.

