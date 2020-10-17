Sam Barratt brace fires Maidenhead to victory at Notts County

Maidenhead's Sam Barratt
Maidenhead's Sam Barratt - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:35pm, Sat 17 Oct 2020
A Sam Barratt double helped Maidenhead secure a 3-2 win at Notts County in the National League.

County took the lead after just three minutes with a fine finish from Jimmy Knowles only for Barratt to equalise in the 14th minute following a scramble.

Ruben Rodrigues put the hosts ahead again just before the half-hour mark, surging forward before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

His effort was then cancelled out by Barratt’s second strike, a close-range header, in the 64th minute.

Maidenhead’s victory was sealed in the 75th minute when Danilo Orsi-Dadomo capitalised on a one-on-one with County goalkeeper Sam Slocombe.

