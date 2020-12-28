Sam Allardyce thinking outside the box as he makes plans to take down Leeds

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce admits breaking down leaky Leeds will not be as easy as it looks.

United and Albion have the joint worst defensive records in the Premier League, with both having conceded 30 times.

They face each other at The Hawthorns on Tuesday with the visitors having shipped four goals or more on four occasions.

Second-bottom Albion have conceded eight goals in their last two home games and Allardyce knows he will still have to think outside the box to unlock Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

“I’ve got to work out why it’s so crazy. His (Bielsa’s) intelligence and his unique style serves the players and stands the club in good stead,” he said, after Albion’s impressive 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

“We have to find a way of scoring against them which sometimes seems pretty easy but it is never going to be as easy as that.

“But on the pitch they try to go out and score as many goals as they can so we have to cancel that out. It will require some interesting thought from myself.

“We have an idea, I watched them a bit on the telly against Burnley and I thought Burnley were robbed of a goal I saw.

“When you are going to play against Leeds you know you are going to have to try to stop them being as adventurous as they are. But also, can we expose the weaknesses and gaps and space in defence when we attack?”

Allardyce may not make many changes as he gets to know his squad but remains without the banned Jake Livermore.

Conor Townsend and Hal Robson-Kanu are injured although Kyle Bartley may be available after a calf problem.

Allardyce added: “Sammy (Lee) and I are not sure about the squad yet because we’ve only really trained them and not seen them in many matches so I’m not sure we can make too many changes.

“If there are changes that need to be made hopefully the players that come in will do what the players have done (at Anfield).

“Against Leeds we want to try to go and win so we have to be more creative when we can if we have more possession.”