Salford without striker James Wilson for Bradford clash

By NewsChain Sport
12:02pm, Fri 20 Nov 2020
Salford are again without striker James Wilson for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Bradford.

The former Manchester United forward missed last week’s loss to Bolton and remains on the sidelines with a knock.

He joins another ex-United player, midfielder Darron Gibson, on the absentee list.

The game also comes too soon for midfielder Richie Towell.

Bradford pair Zeli Ismail and Gareth Evans are both back in contention after recovering from hamstring injuries.

Summer signing Levi Sutton is also available again after suspension.

Midfielder Callum Cooke is doubtful with a calf injury and forward Billy Clarke (hamstring) will be assessed.

Kurtis Guthrie is nearing a comeback but fellow striker Lee Novak is still out.

