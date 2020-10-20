Salford earn first win under Paul Scholes
Salford secured their first win under interim boss Paul Scholes as they eased past struggling Southend 3-0 at the Peninsula Stadium.
Harry Lennon put past his own keeper before former Manchester United striker James Wilson and the in-form Ian Henderson made it a perfect night for Scholes in his second match in charge.
The Ammies took the lead when Southend keeper Mark Oxley failed to come for Ibou Touray’s inswinging free-kick from the right, Jordan Turnbull stuck out a leg and the ball bounced in off Lennon.
With his former team-mates Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville watching on, Scholes remained a nervous presence until Wilson struck after half-time with a cool sidefoot finish from Touray’s centre.
Henderson maintained his excellent scoring run as he pounced to head in Ash Hunter’s whipped centre for the third.
The win was Salford’s first since the shock sacking of boss Graham Alexander, who paid the price for three successive home draws despite an unbeaten start to their League Two campaign. Southend remain without a win at the foot of the table.