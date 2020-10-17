Saikou Janneh’s maiden league goal earns Newport boss Michael Flynn birthday win
Newport manager Michael Flynn celebrated his 40th birthday with a 1-0 win over 10-man Tranmere Rovers thanks to striker Saikou Janneh’s first league goal.
Janneh finished easily in the first half for what proved to the game’s only goal and when Tranmere midfielder Paul Lewis received a straight red card just after half-time, Flynn’s men were left in total control.
They failed to add a second goal, but it mattered little as three points gave Flynn the perfect present and sent Newport back into second in League Two.
It was a victory the Exiles very much deserved as Tranmere were lifeless throughout and failed to have a shot on target.
Newport’s midfield bright spark Scott Twine had a first-half shot deflected over.
From the resulting corner, Matty Dolan delivered and when Tranmere defender Manny Monthe sliced his attempted clearance in the box, Janneh smashed home in the 25th minute.
Tranmere were non-existent as an attacking force and the only disappointment for Flynn would have been his team’s half-time lead standing at just one.
The visitors’ misery then went from bad to worse as Lewis received a straight red card for a nasty tackle on Joss Labadie.
Rovers were never going to come back from there.