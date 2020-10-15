Ryan Tafazolli pushing for recall as Wycombe search for first Championship point
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth will hope to have new signings Ryan Tafazolli and Uche Ikpeazu available for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall.
The duo were unavailable for the Chairboys’ last game against Luton with minor injuries, but could provide a boost as the club search for their first point and goal of the league season.
Midfielder Dominic Gape was also absent through injury for Wycombe’s last match and has an outside chance of being including on the weekend.
Bayo Akinfenwa is likely to be unavailable as he continues his recovery from a knee operation.
Millwall will be hoping Shane Ferguson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will be fully fit for their short trip to Wycombe.
The duo were the only members of the squad on international duty, with Northern Ireland and Iceland respectively and the Millwall boss will be hoping they return in full fitness when they rejoin the squad on Friday.
Gary Rowett will be hoping his side reap the rewards of the international break, with the majority of the squad not on international duty and able to take time to recover from a busy start to the season.
Otherwise, Rowett has no fresh injury concerns to contend with.