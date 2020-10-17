Ryan Lowe turns attention to Lincoln following win over Northampton

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe is already looking ahead to Tuesday’s game at Lincoln after Argyle left it late for a 2-1 Sky Bet League One win over Northampton.

Argyle visit Lincoln buoyed by an 86th-minute far-post winner for wing back Kell Watts from George Cooper’s inswinging corner.

Ricky Korboa cancelled out Frank Nouble’s headed opener but Argyle piled forward in search of a winner before Watts struck.

Lowe said: “Any win is important and this one was pleasing because that’s back to back home wins and six points but now we move on.

“It’s nice to see that we are doing all right and my little lad will probably text me and say we are up to sixth and it’s good for the lads.

“So that way it’s nice but we can’t get carried away. It’s only six league games and 11 points on the board. That’s it, it’s gone we move on to the next one.

“I was delighted for Kell but it’s something we expected from him because we have been working on him at set plays all week and it was a good finish from him.

“And the same with Frank. I spent an extra 10-15 minutes with him yesterday crossing balls for him and getting him to head balls because we feel he’s got it in him.

“I want the dominance of Frank because he gives us everything and he deserves goals. I want that for him, for all my strikers who work hard. And there he is peeling off at the back stick and a great ball in from Conor (Grant) and it’s 1-0.”

Northampton boss Keith Curle admitted: “It could have been an away point, it could have been three. The first half we set ourselves up to frustrate them and we did that.

“In the second half we were very good with the ball, looked an attacking threat and had good organisation.

“It comes down to those final moments, the last four minutes of the game and you have got to do your job. Block your man and stay with your man in the box.

“The information has been given to the players about their roles and responsibilities. We changed the shape and when you step up a division, it’s in the final details. That is where we just need to sharpen up.

“But in terms of effort and commitment, excellent. Good understanding, good discipline apart from lapses. There were some good performances out there and we looked a threat.

“If we get a win, our confidence will come back. We are not far away and we get that win and you will see that change. We gave a very good passing team a good game today.

“They have got some good players. Danny Mayor is a fantastic player at this level because the kid has got craft and understanding. I would pay money to watch him. We nullified a lot of his threat, got people in the right areas.

“They didn’t have an answer to break us down apart from two balls into the box where we haven’t done our jobs outside of the box.”