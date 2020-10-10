Ryan Lowe hails ‘superb’ Plymouth response to Hull defeat

Delighted Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe described his side’s reaction to their defeat at Hull as “spot on” as Argyle claimed a 2-0 victory over Burton at a windswept Home Park.

Argyle saw their unbeaten start to the League One season come to an end with last weekend’s 1-0 loss at the KCOM Stadium, but they got back on track with a three-point haul on Saturday.

Wales Under-21 striker Luke Jephcott fired Plymouth ahead with a 25th-minute shot on the spin which went through the legs of Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt.

Byron Moore then secured the points with a close-range strike in the 47th minute.

Lowe said: “It was a superb win after last week’s disappointment of not getting anything at Hull. We put a game-plan together and the lads executed it.

“We felt we should have got something at Hull but we bounced back and the reaction? Two goals at home and a clean sheet. Spot on.

“We were comfortable but that’s credit to the boys in terms of how we adapted. They still had one or two moments that we had to deal with but we withstood their pressure, turned it around and made sure it was about us today.

“It doesn’t matter what time the goals come as long as we get them. We said to the lads through the week we want to find the solution. We want to keep the back door shut and get goals at the top end of the pitch.

“We’ve got into good areas every game we have played this season and it’s just having someone in there who has got that little bit about them and can stick the ball in the back of the net.

“Jephs and Byron have done that today. I just want my strikers to score goals and Frank (Nouble) has worked his socks off today and been a foil for Jephs. All of my strikers are getting into good areas and long may that continue.”

Burton have now lost four of their five League One matches this season and find themselves in the bottom two.

Despite suffering another defeat, however, boss Jake Buxton was determined to remain upbeat and highlight the positives.

He said: “I’ve not got a great deal to complain about in how we played. We matched Plymouth with and without the ball.

“We weren’t under a great amount of pressure. We defended quite well and looked structurally stronger.

“We got first contact on set-plays against but ultimately an individual error for the first goal and a second goal that was weak for us to concede at that time.

“We conceded straight after half-time which is a recurring problem. We are trying to create opportunities in the game but it was always going to be a tall order coming back from 2-0 down.

“Injuries are a big problem at the minute but I don’t want to hide behind that.

“We can’t go feeling sorry for ourselves, we need to dust ourselves down. There are a lot of positives with the ball, but if we keep conceding goals we aren’t going to win any games.

“We have to look to build on the good defensive work we did today but be even better.

“We have a big week ahead. We are definitely not down, not sulking. We need to roll our sleeves up and we have a good opportunity to get something at Bristol Rovers next week.”