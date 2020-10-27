Ryan Lowe cannot speak highly enough of Plymouth after win over Doncaster

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe was delighted with his side as they beat Doncaster 2-1 to leapfrog their visitors into eighth in League One.

Luke Jephcott converted Danny Mayor’s cross in the 34th minute before wing-back Byron Moore teed up skipper Joe Edwards for an almost identical goal 34 minutes later.

Fejiri Okenabirhie reduced the deficit in the 73th minute but dominant Argyle safely saw out the game.

Lowe said: “We were very good, very dominant, played some excellent football and scored two excellent goals.

“The style, the fight, the desire and the commitment of the boys to put Saturday’s result behind us is what we asked for tonight. That was very pleasing.

“Listen the way we play and the way Doncaster play you can see they are a well organised team, the patterns and the movement they have, but we nullified that.

“We made one or two slight little tactical changes at half-time to make sure they couldn’t keep getting the ball into the striker. But that’s the way they play, same as us, they are a good footballing team.

“They played very well but there was only one team that was going to win the game today. We were on it today. We wanted to make sure we got three points, and we did. The lads were fantastic right the way through.

“Jerome Opoku has never played in the middle at centre-half before and he was dominant.

“The goals were both superb and what we want. Danny Mayor setting up the first one for Luke and then the second wing-back to wing-back.”

Rovers boss Darren Moore bemoaned his side’s display.

He said: “It was a bitty performance. There were some good things about us and some poor things about us tonight.

“There were some good passages in the game that we did really well and there were times of lapses in concentration which cost us dearly.

“We have given away two poor goals. They targeted our right side and tried to work it out there. They will probably feel that is job done whereas we feel we have given away two cheap goals.

“It’s a difficult one because we haven’t reached the levels we know we can but we have had chances and had the opportunity to come away with something from the game – the same as Saturday.

“Both games have been really close. We need to get back to know what we do best and cutting out those lapses in concentration and when we do get in at the other end of the pitch we need to get the final touch and put the ball in the back of the net.

“So we can work on both aspects of our game before we have the derby match at home to Lincoln on Saturday.”