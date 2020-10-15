Ryan Hardie could be back for Plymouth as quarantine period ends
Plymouth could have striker Ryan Hardie available after his period of self-isolation ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Northampton.
Hardie, on loan from Blackpool, missed the 2-0 win over Burton after reporting coronavirus symptoms and subsequently tested positive, with his isolation set to end on Saturday.
Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe confirmed club protocols would be followed before assessing Hardie’s fitness for selection.
Midfielder Panutche Camara (ankle) is back in contention after resuming training, but Lewis Macleod (knee) continues his recovery, along with club captain Gary Sawyer (ankle).
Northampton will have defender Joe Martin available again following suspension.
Martin had to sit out last weekend’s derby defeat to Peterborough after being dismissed for two cautions at Bristol Rovers.
Defender Joseph Mills is being monitored due to an ankle problem which saw him come off during the second half against Posh.
Luka Racic was an unused substitute, with the Dane carrying a hamstring problem which needs to be managed, while 19-year-old midfielder Scott Pollock (groin) remains sidelined.