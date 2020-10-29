Ryan Bennett declared fit as Swansea host Blackburn
Swansea defender Ryan Bennett has been declared fit to take on Blackburn on Saturday.
Bennett came off in the closing stages of the 2-0 midweek win over Stoke, but head coach Steve Cooper said that was down to fatigue and not a muscle injury.
Joel Latibeaudiere, who has yet to be included in a matchday squad since joining from Manchester City on transfer deadline day, has shaken off a minor injury and is available for the Sky Bet Championship clash at the Liberty Stadium.
But midfielder George Byers is set for a prolonged period on the sidelines after suffering a setback in his return from a groin injury.
Blackburn pair Bradley Johnson and Amari’i Bell are both self-isolating and might not return until after the international break.
Midfielder Johnson and defender Bell missed the 4-2 midweek home defeat to Reading after displaying coronavirus symptoms.
Thomas Kaminski and Daniel Ayala are both expected to miss out through groin injuries, the latter having missed the last two games since limping off against Watford.
Midfielder Joe Rothwell is also set to be absent again after a back spasm ruled him out of the Reading defeat.