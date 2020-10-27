Ruthless Portsmouth please boss Kenny Jackett as Northampton brushed aside

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett praised his side’s clinical finishing after they thrashed struggling Northampton 4-0 at Fratton Park.

John Marquis scored twice to take his tally to five goals in three matches while Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness were also on target as Pompey picked up their third win in eight days.

Jackett said: “Our finishing was clinical. We had to work hard, as ever, and I don’t think at times the scoreline reflected the game.

“It was a hard-earned clean sheet and it took us a while to break them down. The key time was the start of the second half when we got two quick goals. That really put us in pole position.

“They missed a big chance at 0-0 so we have to understand that.

“Goals are big for our front two; John Marquis and Marcus Harness and Ryan Curtis as well, they want to score.

“They have proved this season they can score goals but we need to be able to give them a constructive service, which we did tonight.

“John is on a good run but he has worked very hard for the team, whether he has scored or not and that gives you a good platform to build off.”

Portsmouth could have found themselves behind in the 16th minute when Ryan Watson raced clean through on goal only to blaze wide.

The home side had to wait until six minutes before half-time to take the lead when Marquis fired home from close range after Northampton goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell could only parry a Ryan Williams shot.

It took Marquis just two minutes of the second half to double his and Pompey’s tally with another follow-up effort after Mitchell had pushed Curtis’ header into his path.

Curtis put the game out of Northampton’s reach in the 50th minute with a perfectly-placed strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Harness’ cushioned header from an Andy Cannon cross seven minutes from time completed the rout.

Northampton have now lost six of their last seven games.

Manager Keith Curle said: “In the first half we played with a little bit of personality, caused them some problems and created two great opportunities.

“For the goalkeeper not to even have to make a save is disappointing and that is the ruthlessness you need in this division in both boxes.

“We are going through a very difficult time at the moment and need to defend our box better and be more clinical in the opposition box.

“Portsmouth showed their quality when the game expanded and goals change games. We are disappointed with the way we conceded.”