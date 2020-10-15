Rotherham land Florian Jozefzoon from Derby
Rotherham have signed Florian Jozefzoon on a season-long loan from Derby.
The 29-year-old winger has joined the Millers ahead of Friday’s closure of the domestic transfer window and will stay there for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.
Jozefzoon is not in Phillip Cocu’s plans at Pride Park and has not been given a squad number this season, arriving in South Yorkshire to replace the injured Chiedozie Ogbene.
Boss Paul Warne said: “We had many options for many weeks and then it was highlighted the fact he was available and that accelerated our dream of getting him.
“I thought he was out of our reach but a lot of work by our recruitment team as always made it a bit more feasible, along with Derby’s help.
“I like him because from a footballing point of view he can play in three different positions, he can play on the right, the left or number 10.
“When he is at his best he is confident, he can run past people, he has got a good work ethic. He has got a bit of guile.”