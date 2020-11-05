Rotherham forward Kieran Sadlier ruled out for three months with ankle problem
Kieran Sadlier is the latest Rotherham player to suffer a serious injury as he is set for three months out with an ankle problem.
The 26-year-old suffered the injury in the opening exchanges of the 2-1 win over Preston last week in his first start since the end of September.
Sadlier, who joined from South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster in the summer, may need surgery to repair ligament damage but will not be back until well into 2021.
Boss Paul Warne said: “A Preston player slid for the ball and put his body weight through Sads’ foot. Kieran sort of twisted his ankle with an extra force and it’s done a bit of ligament damage. We don’t know yet whether he will need surgery to repair it.
“What we do know is that if it isn’t a surgical repair his foot will have to be in a boot for so many weeks. He won’t be rejoining training for at least 12 weeks, which is a blow.”
Winger Chiedozie Ogbene (knee), Clark Robertson (broken foot) and Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) are the other long-term absentees.