Rotherham defender Curtis Tilt switches to Wigan on loan until January

Curtis Tilt, left, has played just once for Rotherham following his move from Blackpool
Curtis Tilt, left, has played just once for Rotherham following his move from Blackpool - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:31pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
Wigan have signed Rotherham defender Curtis Tilt on loan until January.

The 29-year-old has played just once for the Millers since a six-figure move from Blackpool in January after suffering a hip injury on his debut, which required surgery.

He has been unable to win a place in boss Paul Warne’s team in the early part of the season and now heads to the DW Stadium in search of games.

Millers boss Paul Warne said: “I just needed him to play games. Since the start of the year he has only played three games.

“He has had a big operation on his hip, he didn’t have the pre-season everyone else did, and everyone knows how obsessed I am with pre-season.

“He found himself, through no fault of his own, fifth choice so he just needs to play football.

“We have two games a week now for the next month and then an international break and we didn’t have the opportunity to get him games behind closed doors so I didn’t think he was in a state to play first team football.

“That is what going on loan enables him to do, it is great, Wigan get a very good League One defender who can play in the Championship when e comes back.”

