Rotherham defender Curtis Tilt switches to Wigan on loan until January
Wigan have signed Rotherham defender Curtis Tilt on loan until January.
The 29-year-old has played just once for the Millers since a six-figure move from Blackpool in January after suffering a hip injury on his debut, which required surgery.
He has been unable to win a place in boss Paul Warne’s team in the early part of the season and now heads to the DW Stadium in search of games.
Millers boss Paul Warne said: “I just needed him to play games. Since the start of the year he has only played three games.
“He has had a big operation on his hip, he didn’t have the pre-season everyone else did, and everyone knows how obsessed I am with pre-season.
“He found himself, through no fault of his own, fifth choice so he just needs to play football.
“We have two games a week now for the next month and then an international break and we didn’t have the opportunity to get him games behind closed doors so I didn’t think he was in a state to play first team football.
“That is what going on loan enables him to do, it is great, Wigan get a very good League One defender who can play in the Championship when e comes back.”