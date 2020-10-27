Rotherham to choose from same squad for derby against Sheffield Wednesday
Rotherham boss Paul Warne is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the home derby against Sheffield Wednesday.
Warne has no new injury concerns following Saturday’s defeat at Reading and goalkeeper Jamal Blackman will continue to play on despite a sore ankle.
Striker Kyle Vassell, forward Mickel Miller, plus defenders Trevor Clarke and Adam Thompson are all pushing to be included in the squad.
Defender Angus MacDonald completes a three-game ban, while Clark Robertson (broken metatarsal) and winger Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) remain long-term absentees.
Sheffield Wednesday will be without suspended defender Joost Van Aken, who starts a three-game ban after his dismissal in Saturday’s home defeat to Luton.
But fellow defenders Tom Lees (groin) and Dominic Iorfa (hamstring) both return to contention following injury.
Boss Garry Monk is also expected to be boosted by the return of forward Izzy Brown, who has missed the last four matches.
Midfielder Massimo Luongo (knee) is not expected to recover in time to make the squad.