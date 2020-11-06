Rotherham bring in Josh Vickers following Lewis Price’s departure

Josh Vickers has signed for Rotherham on a free transfer
By NewsChain Sport
17:15pm, Fri 06 Nov 2020
Josh Vickers has joined Rotherham on a free transfer until the end of the season.

The goalkeeper, who trained with the Millers over the summer after leaving Lincoln, has signed a short-term deal following Lewis Price’s exit.

Boss Paul Warne said: “We have signed Josh Vickers, I had him in pre-season to train and there was never a deal for him because I had my goalkeeping department boxed off.

“But obviously with Pricey leaving Josh hadn’t got himself a number one role at a club that he wanted, so he was available.

“When Pricey left, it was an absolute no-brainer for me, it is the healthiest goalkeeping department I have had. He has joined now Pricey has left.”

Price joined the Millers in 2016 but made just 29 appearances as he took a number two role.

Warne still valued his presence, though, saying: “From a fan’s point of view, I can see people looking at it and thinking, ‘Well, he never plays anyway.’

“For the people who have been in and around the club, Pricey played a massive part here.

“Every member of my staff, every player all have a say, all have an opinion I listen to and all have an input.”

