Ross Embleton happy as Leyton Orient reward keeper Lawrence Vigouroux

Ross Embleton felt Leyton Orient finally gave goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux the performance he deserved after the Os’ hard-fought 2-0 victory against Stevenage

Quickfire goals from Jordan Maguire-Drew and Conor Wilkinson catapulted the visitors to their third win of the season to leave them just three points adrift of the play-off places.

Shot-stopper Vigouroux has now kept two clean sheets from two and Embleton said it was about time his team-mates stepped up to support him.

“We know how important he has been to us,” said Embleton.

“But I don’t think we’ve been giving him enough clean sheets or enough statistics to support the performances he’s been putting in.

“But we have done today, and he contributes to that today. There were some moments I felt we were close in the first half, close to achieving what we wanted without being as refined as we wanted to be.

“We’ve got a run of a couple of games that are going to be tough, but I’ve said to the boys today I’ve put the team out expecting us to win and we’ve done that.

“We’ve done that convincingly in my opinion and kept a clean sheet so I’m delighted.

“We’ve set a standard now. It’s by no means finished – we need more, we want more, we’re striving for more – and I’m delighted with the way they’ve performed again today.”

Embleton’s side were forced to weather a first-half Stevenage storm at the Lamex Stadium as Jack Aitchinson and Elliott List were both denied by the impressive Vigouroux.

And Stevenage were made to rue those missed opportunities when Maguire-Drew and Wilkinson pounced just after the hour mark to put the away side ahead.

Swindon keeper Vigouroux, 26, held firm to send the Os back to London with a hard-fought three points and Stevenage boss Alex Revell admitted his side’s lack of clinical edge epitomised their slow start to the season.

“It’s frustrating because it’s been the story of a few of our games now, where we ask them to start bright and create chances. They did and we had without a doubt the better of the first half,” the 37-year-old said.

“I think when you get those chances, you have to take them otherwise you get punished and that’s what has happened again today.

“You create them, you have to take them, you have to be clinical and at the minute we’re not. The hardest part is creating chances but we’re not being clinical enough.

“You’ve got to take the credit from the first half, because although we should have been out of sight we weren’t.

“You have to take the positives of how we created and how we attacked, and limited them to minimal chances, but the second half is tough to take.”