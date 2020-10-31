Ross Embleton hails full team display as Leyton Orient cruise to win

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton acknowledged his relief as his side collected their first home League Two win of the season – and in some style – when they thrashed Bolton 4-0.

Danny Johnson, who also missed a first-minute penalty, opened the scoring before skipper Jobi McAnuff, former Trotters striker Conor Wilkinson and then Craig Clay ensured a miserable afternoon for the visitors whilst Embleton was left beaming.

“I am extremely proud of that performance,” he said.

“I have said to the players let’s aspire for more and we had a decent result Tuesday, but we need to kick on. What we delivered over the 90 minutes is for me the best performance we have produced since I have been in charge.

“I am delighted for the players and they all contributed to that performance today.

“The two free-kicks from Jobi McAnuff and Conor Wilkinson were absolutely outstanding and there was no stopping either of them as they were world-class. Danny Johnson deserved his goal and then a collector’s item as Craig Clay goes and sticks one in the corner.

“This was the first time we won at home and this needs to be the place that the opposition doesn’t want to visit and I want to ensure this is something we continue to build on. We have Forest Green on Tuesday and won’t be intimidated and will look for a good performance.”

The Trotters, who came into the match with only one defeat in their last six league matches, spent most of the game on the back foot as their opponents ran amok and their manager Ian Evatt admitted he was very disappointed.

“We didn’t give ourselves a chance after the way we started the game, we didn’t give ourselves an opportunity to build into the game,” he said.

“We conceded a penalty and regardless of whether it was saved or not, what is does is that it drains everybody’s energy and makes people nervous.

“We spoke about it before the game, we could see the way the pitch was, it was heavy and we talked about playing forwards and putting them on the back foot and growing into the game, and we went and did the complete opposite from minute one.”

Evatt, though, did see a positive in the performance of midfielder Ronan Darcy.

“He did well, he came on and wanted the ball and sometimes at half-time when you are losing heavily and it feels like the game is over, you need people to show bravery in the second half and show that they want it and Ronan did that,” he said.

“The rest of them were just not good enough. I just had a feeling before the game that the players were just a bit too comfortable after a couple of decent performances.”