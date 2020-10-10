Ross Embleton full of praise for 10-man Orient after Barrow draw

Ross Embleton left Barrow a happy man after his 10-man Leyton Orient side showed “the desire, the attitude and the willingness” to battle to a 1-1 draw.

Daniel Happe’s red card after just nine minutes put Barrow in the driving seat, especially once Josh Kay fired them in front.

But Danny Johnson levelled early in the second half to secure a point, and head coach Embleton hailed the in-form striker, who took his tally for the season to six.

“As it dropped to Danny I thought ‘oh no, here comes another lob’,” said Embleton. “But I was right behind it, it was straight as an arrow into the bottom corner.

“He’s in incredible form and his work rate, along with all the others, epitomised what we have in the squad.

“I’m unbelievably delighted for the boys because there were a couple of chances at the death for them and if one of them goes in it goes from being a well-earned point to a demoralising late defeat.

“I thought the desire, the attitude and the willingness to stay in the game was fantastic to see.

“We’re disappointed we have to show that resolve so much, but we were down to 10 men for most of the game and we had to show an incredible attitude and application. It’s always been in this group in abundance but we’re seeing it more and more.”

Barrow had been comfortable once Happe departed for fouling Luke James as he closed in on goal and, once Kay had put the Bluebirds ahead in the 17th minute, they rarely looked troubled in the first half.

But Johnson struck to deny them a first Football League win since 1972 and left manager David Dunn disappointed by his players’ inability to see out victory.

“We should have had that game won but we were a bit naive at times and we know we’ve got to be better,” Dunn said.

“There are positives to take from the game, I thought we created chances, but a good team that’s playing really well and is full of confidence wins that game 3-0. We’ve got to be more ruthless.

“We are playing some good stuff but I thought we got a little bit edgy at times, when they went down to 10 men.

“It’s sometimes difficult playing against 10 men and we’ve got to be really ruthless, we’re a little bit too nice.

“We’re very disappointed that we couldn’t take all three points. There are positives, of course, there are in every game.

“We’ve not been far off a couple of times but that’s the league, we’ve got to be better and we’ve got to be more ruthless.”