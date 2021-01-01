Ross County welcome back Ross Draper and Josh Reid for St Johnstone match

Ross Draper is available again
Ross Draper is available again (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:08pm, Fri 01 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Ross Draper and Josh Reid return from suspension for Ross County’s Scottish Premiership contest with St Johnstone.

Striker Ross Stewart (hamstring) remains a doubt but Connor Randall returned from a back injury in the latter stages of Wednesday’s victory over Hibernian.

Regan Charles-Cook (hamstring), Charlie Lakin (thigh) and Tom Grivosti (hamstring) have missed recent games.

St Johnstone welcome striker Callum Hendry back from a one-match suspension.

Saints are awaiting scan results on the knee injury that will rule out left-back Scott Tanser.

An unnamed Saints player is missing after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Ross County

Preview

PA