Ross County boss John Hughes says facing former club Inverness ‘a great draw’

Ross County boss John Hughes admits the Scottish Cup draw brought a smile to his face after it threw up a potential Highland derby against the side he led to glory in 2015.

County are due to host either Inverness or Highland League side Buckie Thistle in the third round, although a three-week suspension of football below Championship level will delay matters.

“It’s an absolutely fantastic draw,” Hughes said. “It’s a great draw for the Highlands.

“But once again because of the Covid situation it will be really disappointing that the supporters will not get to see it.

“There will not be too much between the teams and it will be what happens on the day.

“It brought a smile to my face but we have so much football in front of us that we have to focus on and start picking up results.”

Hughes is looking for a new goalkeeper after Ross Doohan returned to Covid-hit Celtic on Monday to sit on the bench for their draw with Hibernian, little over 24 hours after doing the same for Livi against Ross County.

“Ross was always going to go back,” Hughes said ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen. “It was on the cards before the Covid thing kicked in.

“We asked him to sit on the bench against Livingston just to give us cover and he was always going back. We are now pursuing another goalkeeper.”