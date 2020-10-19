Rory McArdle sidelined as Exeter host Crawley

Rory McArdle is a doubt for Exeter
Rory McArdle is a doubt for Exeter - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:09pm, Mon 19 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Exeter will be without Rory McArdle for the visit of Crawley.

The defender missed Saturday’s goalless draw at Walsall with a knee injury and will have a scan this week.

Ryan Bowman was also absent with a stomach strain and he will be assessed.

Nigel Atangana remains a doubt with an Achilles injury.

Crawley could be without Ashley Nadesan, who came off injured at half-time against Morecambe.

But boss John Yems has a ready-made replacement in Max Watters.

The former Doncaster striker came on for his league debut and scored twice in a thumping 4-0 win.

Yems has no other injury concerns apart from long-term absentee Reece Grego-Cox.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Exeter

Preview

PA