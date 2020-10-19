Rory McArdle sidelined as Exeter host Crawley
12:09pm, Mon 19 Oct 2020
Exeter will be without Rory McArdle for the visit of Crawley.
The defender missed Saturday’s goalless draw at Walsall with a knee injury and will have a scan this week.
Ryan Bowman was also absent with a stomach strain and he will be assessed.
Nigel Atangana remains a doubt with an Achilles injury.
Crawley could be without Ashley Nadesan, who came off injured at half-time against Morecambe.
But boss John Yems has a ready-made replacement in Max Watters.
The former Doncaster striker came on for his league debut and scored twice in a thumping 4-0 win.
Yems has no other injury concerns apart from long-term absentee Reece Grego-Cox.