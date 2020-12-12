Rory Holden free-kick gives Walsall win over Bolton

Rory Holden (left) scored the winner (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:30pm, Sat 12 Dec 2020
Rory Holden’s ferocious free-kick gave Walsall victory as they came from behind to beat Bolton 2-1.

Eoin Doyle’s sixth goal in as many games put Wanderers ahead but Elijah Adebayo levelled on the stroke of half-time before Holden earned the Saddlers back-to-back wins.

Wanderers led after 13 minutes as Doyle arrived unmarked at the far post to crash Nathan Delfouneso’s cross into the roof of the net from close range.

Delfouneso thought he had doubled Bolton’s advantage but was ruled offside as he tapped in Peter Kioso’s pass from a couple of yards.

Walsall equalised after 44 minutes as Adebayo stole in to glance home a header from Cameron Norman’s near-post centre.

Holden flicked Wes McDonald’s low cross wide after the interval but made amends after 57 minutes by arrowing a 20-yard free-kick into the top corner to put Walsall ahead.

Bolton almost levelled immediately as McDonald diverted Antoni Sarcevic’s overhead kick onto his own post before Matt Gilks made a stunning save to claw out an Adebayo shot at the other end.

