Rochdale sign Arsenal defender Tolaji Bola on loan

By NewsChain Sport
17:24pm, Thu 08 Oct 2020
Rochdale have signed defender Tolaji Bola on loan from Arsenal until January.

The 21-year-old left-back, a former England Under-18 international, has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners.

Dale boss Brian Barry-Murphy told Rochdale’s official website: “Tolaji was one of our high priority signings in terms of that position in the squad.

“We’re very pleased that we’ve managed to acquire him at such a late stage in the window.”

Rochdale are currently 17th in Sky Bet League One after securing their first league win of the season against Fleetwood last week.

