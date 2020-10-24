Rochdale net twice in first half to claim victory at Shrewsbury
Rochdale made it back-to-back away wins with a 2-1 victory at Shrewsbury in League One.
Fist-half goals from Oliver Rathbone and Alex Newby guided Rochdale to maximum points, with Aaron Pierre replying for the hosts.
Rathbone headed over for Rochdale early on before Newby fired wide.
Leon Clarke then headed a Charlie Daniels corner just off target for Shrewsbury before Rochdale moved ahead in the 22nd minute.
Jimmy Keohane crossed from the right and when Shrewsbury defender Marlon Fossey’s header was blocked by Rathbone, he reacted quickly to divert the ball into the net.
Matt Lund headed narrowly wide for the visitors before they doubled their lead in the 36th minute as Newby broke clear and finished coolly with only goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne to beat.
Shrewsbury pulled a goal back in stoppage time at the end of the first half when Pierre, having headed against the bar just earlier, this time found a way through to head in a corner from Daniels.
Shrewsbury pushed for an equaliser in the second half and Rochdale goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu produced a fine save from Fossey’s header before a late effort from Ro-Shaun Williams was deflected wide.