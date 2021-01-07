Robert Snodgrass set to make West Brom switch and boost Baggies survival bid

West Ham’s Robert Snodgrass is poised to complete a free transfer to West Brom

The winger has agreed an 18-month deal to move to The Hawthorns, the PA news agency understands.

He will become Sam Allardyce’s first signing since he replaced Slaven Bilic last month.

Snodgrass joins with the promise of more first-team football, despite Albion struggling to avoid relegation having registered just one win this season.

The Scotland international has made six appearances, scoring twice, for the Hammers this season but has played just four minutes in the Premier League.

His deal at the London Stadium is due to expire in the summer and the 33-year-old is not part of David Moyes’ long-term plans.

Making the deal permanent means Albion keep a domestic loan spot available, with Allardyce working on a tight budget.

He has been open about his hunt for reinforcements and has said he needed to add quality to his new squad.

They have conceded 12 goals in Allardyce’s first three home matches, without scoring, to sit second bottom of the Premier League and six points from the safety line.

The Baggies have also been linked with Bournemouth striker Josh King as they try to beat the drop.

Snodgrass will end a four-year stay with the Hammers and he made 86 appearances, scoring 11 times, having also spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, PAOK are struggling to reach an agreement with Benfica for Filip Krovinovic, who has struggled for game time during his second loan at the Baggies.

The Greek side are keen to take the midfielder on loan and Albion are likely to allow him to leave if a deal is struck.