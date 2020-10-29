Rob Dickie suspended as QPR host Cardiff
QPR will be without suspended defender Rob Dickie at home to Cardiff.
Dickie was shown a straight red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity in the 3-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Barnsley and must serve a one-match suspension.
Conor Masterson, Dickie’s replacement at Oakwell on Tuesday, could come into the starting line-up and Rangers boss Mark Warburton has a decision to make over Bright Osayi-Samuel.
Warburton omitted Osayi-Samuel from his midweek squad with the winger still involved in contract negotiations at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
Cardiff’s squad has been stretched in recent weeks and there was more bad news ahead of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Derby.
Harry Wilson missed a meeting with his former club because of a hip flexor injury picked up in training and the Wales winger is rated doubtful for the trip to west London.
Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu faces up to six weeks out with hamstring damage and Leandro Bacuna will continue to deputise at right-back.
Lee Tomlin has built up his fitness on the training ground and could make the matchday squad for the first time since being sent off at Blackburn on October 3.